“Thor: Love and Thunder” would thus explain even the existence of the Inca gods in the UCM | UCM | Phase 4 | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Russell Crowe’s appearance as Zeus in the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder makes the followers of Marvel wonder how the Greek gods exist in the MCU. There was never any proof that the Greek gods were anything more than mythological figures and with the appearance of Zeus we can assume that all of Olympus exists somewhere.

The advance of Thor: Love and Thunder didn’t show Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, but did spend a few seconds showing Zeus holding up his iconic thunderbolts to a large audience. The trailer doesn’t fully confirm this, but what is shown here is likely to be the great city of Olympus, the secret home of the Greek gods.

It is worth noting that prior to Zeus’ debut, Marvel It has already shown that the existence of other gods can happen in the UCM. In Moon Knight, Marvel revealed that the Egyptian gods are also real. In a way, his introduction foreshadowed the revelation of Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder and essentially made it possible for numerous pantheons to exist in the MCU.

Just like in the comics, it is now possible that the Mayan, Inca, Japanese, Irish and Chinese gods have a secret headquarters somewhere in the movie world of Marvel. Any one of them could end up falling victim to Gorr the God Butcher’s killing spree.

With the arrival of the gods in the UCM, the followers of Marvel You can anticipate that Phase 4 will feature more powerful characters in the future.

the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for July 2022.

DOCTOR DOOM AT MOON KNIGHT

The first episode of Moon Knight shows Steve Grant, one of the many personalities of the protagonist, as well as Moon Knight and Marc Spector, in a field full of flowers and being chased by armed men, including the antagonist, Arthur Harrow, played by actor Ethan Hawke.

The scene has all the appearance of being set in Switzerland; Nevertheless, Marvel It has been characterized by including fictional countries in the plot. Taking this important fact into account, we are probably looking at the landscape of Latveria, the fictional country in Europe ruled by Victor Von Doom, better known as Doctor Doom.

Keep in mind that this data is just a theory. Although the similarity is undeniable, there is a possibility that it is just an ‘easter egg’ or a simple coincidence. For now, speculations point to Marvel is paving the way for the future appearance of Doctor Doom and The Fantastic Four in the MCU.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify Y spreader. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.