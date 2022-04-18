Thor: Love and Thunder: The Forgotten Game Based on the First Movie

Between 2008-2011, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was taking shape in the cinema, but also, they wanted to take advantage of entering video games with adaptations based on the characters that had already become the favorites of many people. Thus, for a long period of time, SEGA managed to obtain the licenses for Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, Thor and Hulk to launch their own video games.

Several of these titles passed without pain or glory, especially Iron Man, which was harshly criticized, a similar scenario was also experienced by Hulk and Thor. Captain America was the only one that was moderately saved because they took advantage of using the concepts already established in games like Batman: Arkham Asylum.

Photo: Diffusion

Regarding the premiere of the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, we remember the step that the character played by Chris Hemsworth had with a video game based on the first movie that was released in the distant 2011 for multiple platforms such as PS3, Xbox 360, Wii and even portables such as DS and 3DS. What happened to this title and why did it end up in oblivion?

Thor’s Forgotten Video Game

As far as the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions are concerned, we were in for a hack and slash with Thor facing off against the frost giants, commanded by Ymir, who was secretly supported by Loki. The game from the beginning felt like a product that had only been created to take advantage of the hype that the first film had had, making Thor’s adventure very simple and limited.

Photo: Broadcast (DS version)

It is true that it handled the basic concepts of any hack and slash such as being able to level up and increase your skill bar, but unfortunately it was left with a title without anything remarkable. Not even the involvement of Chris Hemsworth or Tom Hiddleston in their familiar characters helped the product feel quality.

The game lasted approximately 5 hours, so you could easily play it in a day. Critics had no qualms about giving Thor: God of Thunder bad marks, calling it repetitive and bland.