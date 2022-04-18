Thor: Love and Thunder premieres trailer; This is what Natalie Portman looks like as the goddess of thunder

Disney and Marvel Studios have just released the first trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘, where for the first time it is observed Natalie Portman transformed into the new Goddess of Thunder.

The film directed by Taika Waititi, which will return us to enjoy the most pop and extravagant side of the Marvel universe, marks the return of Chris Hemsworth in his role as Thor, who is joined by the entire cast of the Guardians of the Galaxy, along with some secondary ones, such as Valkyrie, and the expected appearance of the new bearer of Mjölnir, played by Natalie Portman.

Among the novelties of the film, the signing of Christian Bale stands out as Gorr, the great villain of the function of whom we already have a first image, and the cameo of Russell Crowe giving life to Zeus; although the latter do not yet appear in their entirety in the first advance.

After a delay due to the pandemic, Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released on Friday, July 8, 2022.

“The film sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey like no other – a matter of inner peace,” reads the film’s official description. “But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr The Butcher God (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.