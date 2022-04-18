‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ premieres its long-awaited teaser and it’s incredible

It has been made to pray, but we already have it: Thor: Love and Thunder has launched its first teaser trailer and it is really spectacular, anticipating a fun, carefree and very particular film. The film, which will The Return of the God of Thunder by Chris Hemsworthcount on this occasion with a large group of allies such as The Guardians of the Galaxy, led by the Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord. However, the big surprise is saved for last: Natalie Portman like the Goddess of Thunder looks even better than what was said.

An itchy adventure about love and rebirth to arrive on July 8

The film, directed and written by Taika Waititican be enjoyed in Spanish cinemas and around the world next July 8, presenting us a film in which, in addition to the actors and actresses mentioned, we will meet Christian bale playing the villain -of which you can learn more here- or with the return of the heroine embodied by Tessa Thompson. In Hemsworth’s mouth, we know that the new Love and Thunder will be a love story, that it will touch on different themes with the usual light-hearted humor seen in Ragnarok or in the Guardians of the Galaxy tapes. “Yes, being a movie is going to be very crazy and fun, and it will also touch more than one sensitive vein”pointed out the actor.

“Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle up, get ready and see you in theaters!” He commented just after filming finished a few months ago. Along with the innumerable series and Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madnessit is one of the great releases that Marvel Studios prepares for the coming months.