‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: First trailer with Natalie Portman wielding Mjölnir

The theatrical release of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is set for July 8 and we had not yet seen any official images of the film that marks the return of the God of Thunder in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So much so, that the film holds the record for the shortest time span between the first trailer and the premiere. But that has finally changed because we already have here the highly anticipated and highly rumored teaser trailerwhich offers us the first images of the successor to ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, with the return of Natalie Portman to the saga.

Taika Waititi is back behind the cameras to direct the fourth solo installment of the Marvel hero, after successfully reinventing the character in ‘Ragnarok’ with a more comical and eccentric approach. As we can see in the colorful and eighties trailer to the rhythm of ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ by Guns N’ Roses, Waititi continues that line in the new film, which the New Zealand filmmaker has described as “the craziest movie I’ve ever made”. In it, Thor will embark on a journey to find his inner peace, only to be interrupted by a new villain, known as Gorr the Butcher God (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To defeat him, he will reunite with old allies in an epic cosmic adventure with the goal of stopping him before it’s too late.

In addition, we also have first posterwhere the aesthetic influence of the 80s can be clearly seen, with ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ as an obvious reference.

Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor, after his decision not to retire the character after the creative push that was ‘Ragnarok’. He is joined by Tessa Thompson, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Jaimie Alexander, as well as Russell Crowe as Zeus.

Them Guardians of the Galaxy join in an explosive crossover that, judging by the preview, offers us many funny moments and an electric chemistry between Chrises; and of course, the reappearance of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who this time will wield Mjölnir, as we see at the end of the teaser, which offers us the impressive first look at his character dressed in the costume and helmet of Mighty Thor.

Keeps the date despite the reshoots

Taking into account how long it was taking to see official images of the film, there were doubts about whether it would keep its release date, but finally Marvel Studios has confirmed that ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will hit theaters on the scheduled day, July 8.

It was recently learned that Marvel had returned to filming to record new scenes with Christian Bale, which was pointed out as a possible reason for the delay in showing promotional images. However, as we have seen on many occasions, reshoots are a very common practice in Hollywood, especially in big blockbusters, so they do not necessarily have to indicate anything negative. In fact, reshoots are key for Marvel Studios, which often works on its films until very close to opening day. In three months we will check the result.