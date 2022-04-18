Thor: Love and Thunder | First pictures of Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand. While millions of fans enjoy WandaVision episodes on Disney Plusin Australia the recordings of Thor: Love And Thunder are taking place.

This week, the Daily Mail has published the first photographs of the shooting of the new film by Taika Waititi, who already directed Thor: Ragnarok. They are not of a good quality, but you can clearly distinguish Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt.

Chris Hemsworth is the actor who gives life to Thor himself in all the Marvel movies, while Chris Pratt is remembered for his role as Star Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

In one of the final scenes of Endgame, precisely, we could see how Thor renounces his position as protector of Asgard, giving it to Valkyrie, to travel through space with Star Lord, Groot, Rocket and company. This event is essential to understand what will happen in the fourth installment of the God of Thunder.

In addition to Hemsworth, much of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast will also be part of the main cast of this new Marvel movie. As if that were not enough, we will also have the return of Natalia Portman as Jane Foster, Idris Elba as Heimdall and Matt Damon in an unknown role (he already made a cameo in Ragnarok). Christian Bale will be the villain of the film as Gorr the God Butcher.

When is Thor: Love and Thunder released?

There is still a long way to go before we can see Hemsworth and Pratt fighting on screen again. The fourth installment of Thor: Love and Thunder, is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022 worldwide.