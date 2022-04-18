“Thor: love and thunder″: Will Loki appear in the film with Chris Hemsworth? | Tom Hiddleston | Thor 4 | Marvel | Cinema and series

The fourth installment of Thortitled “love and thunder”, will hit theaters on July 8 to change the status quo of the MCU. Its vast cast, including Jane Foster and the Guardians of the Galaxy, is a huge draw, but more than one wonders if Loki will have an appearance.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker