This week’s premieres on Netflix, HBO Max, Movistar +, Prime Video and Disney + | SmartTV

The Easter holidays are over, but luckily there are a good number of premieres on streaming video platforms that will make your return much more bearable. We show you the most interesting of all of them as long as you have an account in the corresponding service.
Without a doubt, what is most striking is the film’s arrival on HBO Max. batman, which until recently was available in theaters. Starring Robert Pattinson, and directed by Matt Reeves, now you can see it sitting quietly on the couch at home. Another of the striking options is the landing at Disney+ of Le Mans 66, where you can enjoy performances by renowned actors Christian Bale and Matt Damon.
The premieres that you should not miss on video platforms
we leave you the ready of all the options that you should not miss this week to enjoy series and movies at home and without the restrictions of schedules. They are the following and you can see them all on your computer by date so you can write down on your calendar what you don’t want to miss in all the services in which you have an active account:
Netflix
April 19th
- Pacific Rim: No Man’s Land (Season 2)
- On Target: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
April 20th
- Yakamoz S-245
- Russian Doll (Season Two)
April, the 21st
April 22
- heart stopper
- Oprah + Viola Davis: A Netflix Special Event
- let yourself go
- Sunset: The Golden Mile (Season Five)
hbo max
April 18th
April 22
- The flight attendant (second season)
April 23rd
Movistar+
April 19th
- Wyrmwood: Apocalypse
- Albatross
April 20th
April 22
April 23rd
April 24
Prime Video
April 22
- In the court of the little prince
- Arifureta
- Better days
April 24
Disney+
April 20th
- The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes
- Perfect Harmony
- the last man on earth
- Gigantosaurus (first season)
- DuckTales (Season 2)
- Hacking the System (season one)
- Cadernos da Filipa
April, the 21st
- captivating the audience
April 22
- Explorer: Alex Honnold in the Amazon
- My Big Little Farm: The Return
- Polar bear: how it was done
- Le Mans 66
- The devil’s lawyer
- A madman on the loose in Hollywood
- polar bear