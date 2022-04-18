this was the incredible family celebration of Easter

For the kardashian jenner no holiday is minor. They have already made it clear on more than one occasion, because for them celebrating as a family has always been very important, which is why they usually do it in style. And as expected, Easter is one of their favorite celebrations, as it turns out to be a date in which they can pamper the smallest members of the clan, especially after having celebrated this date separately in previous years, due to the pandemic, so this year everything has been big.

Through their social networks, Kim, Kourtney Y Khloe Kardashianas well as Kylie Jenner, shared some glimpses of the incredible Easter party they prepared for their little ones. As expected, the sisters took care of every last detail, so they even had giant chocolate Easter eggs made with the name of each of the members of this family.

As expected, the Easter egg hunt could not be missed, so all the little ones took their personalized baskets with their names and in the shape of rabbits and searched the entire huge garden of the place, obtaining endless gifts as a reward. like candies, chocolates, toys and books, as well as huge sphere-shaped candy dispensers for each of the little guests at the family reunion.

Through the posts they shared, we were able to see North, Saint, Chicago Y psalm, Kim Kardashian’s children, having fun with their little cousins, TrueKhloé’s daughter, and little Stormydaughter of Kylie, who also brought her newborn with her, who until now has not revealed the name she has decided to give him and has not presented publicly, so we could only see one of his little feet in a photograph on the that you can see that Travis Scott, his father, carries him in his arms.

back to tv

Having wrapped up their run on reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians last year, last week the Kardashian-Jenners came back in style with a new show inspired by their lives now called The Kardashians. As expected, the premiere of this new program has caused a stir among the followers of this famous family, because from what has been seen in the first chapter that has already been broadcast and in the previews of this first season, the plot is It will focus on various issues that have come to light about the lives of each of the sisters involved, promising to have more participation from Kylie and Kendall Jenner, who in the last seasons of their previous reality show almost did not go out. That’s why this new season delved into topics like Kim’s divorce with Kanye West, Kourtney and Travis Barker’s relationship, as well as Khloé’s complicated situation with Tristan Thompson. On the other hand, Kylie will also reveal how she experienced her last pregnancy and it is expected that it will be through this show that the youngest of the famous sisters will present her baby.

