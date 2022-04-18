This is all Will Smith will lose after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

How to forget the last edition of the Oscars and the scandal that Will Smith and Chris Rock starred after the comedian made a “cruel” joke towards Jada Pinkett and the actor came out in her “defense” with a slap that, he never imagined, brought him all his ills.

It seems that Smith did not think before acting, since it was not a simple “protection” towards his wife, it could be the end of a well-positioned career in Hollywood, since the actor, in addition to being criticized by users, has been canceled of their own projects and, therefore, lose a juicy amount of money.

What will Will Smith lose after the slap at the Oscars 2022?

Most famous people are having one…except for him. His biopic was cancelled.

Obviously, and no less was expected: was banned from the Oscars for 10 years.

Bad Boys 4 was also cancelled.

Netflix canceled the movie Fast & Loose, where Will Smith would be the protagonist, but the platform did not like his reaction at the most important cinema award at all.

The direction of ‘I am Legend 2’ no longer wants the actor to appear on the tape and offered his role to Michael B. Jordan.

As if these have been few punishments, Will was also expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences… because he didn’t resign, they fired him.

Jada Pinkett did not support it, much less justify it, she even revealed that she never asked him to save her and even called it exaggerated.

Likewise, August Alsina, Jada’s ex-boyfriend, will launch a book to sell the real story of the actor and his marriage, and will receive a fortune for it.

Chris Rock’s brothers publicly threatened Will Smith and now they are looking for him to collect bills: “we are going to destroy you”.

After being one of the most sought after and requested actors, now no production company wants to work with Will Smith for any type of project.

‘Bell Air’, reboot of ‘Bell Air Prince’, is being torn apart by critics.

At the moment, Will Smith is in rehab to control his depression and angry temper.

It seems that Will Smith did not measure the consequences that this slap would bring. Is this the end of his career?