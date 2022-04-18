They revive video of Will Smith laughing at a person with alopecia

Digital Millennium

Following the aggressive response Will Smith on Chris Rock for a ‘joke’ about hair loss Jada Pinkett, users in social networks resurfaced a video in which the ‘King of Rap’ in his youth makes fun of a person with hair loss.

In the video, we see Smith during a late-night talk show interview in which he says that one of the musicians “he has a rule”, which is, according to the actor, to “shave his head every morning”.

As a result, he and his interviewer laugh, along with the audience present in the television forum, while the person they are talking about is clearly uncomfortable.

“He has a rule, he has a rule,” insists Smith, referring to one of the musicians on the television forum. “He has to shave his head every morning.“, He assures while they focus on the person in question.

Nonchalantly, Smith says “He’s following the rules,” before turning to the camera and saying, “Just kidding, come on!”.

The video quickly went viral on social networks like Twitter, given that, a few decades later, Smith lives closely the problem of his wife’s hair loss.

Last Sunday night, comedian Chris Rock said he wanted to see the sequel to G.I. Jane with Jada Pinkett Smith. This film dates from 1997, stars Demi Moore, directed by Ridley Scott in which the protagonist is shaved.

Referring to Pinkett’s current haircut, Rock made the joke, without thinking that later Smith would get on stage and give him a slap that would remain as the most remembered of the nighta few decades later than laughing at a person with

