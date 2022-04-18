They describe Amber Heard as a psychopath for copying Johnny Depp’s looks during the trial

The show business has his sights set on the trial he faces Johnny Depp against his ex-wife AmberHeard, to whom it demands $50 million for defamation.

In the middle of the accusations of both parties for defamation, aggression and violence, the fans of each of the celebrities have been attentive to every detail.

One of them has been the way in which Amber has decided to copy the clothes of her ex-husband during the millionaire trial.

Through the social media the actor’s followers branded psychopath to the actress when noticing that she has decided to appear with similar outfits the ones her ex used days before.

“Everything indicates that she is being advised by a psychologist or is naturally a psychopath”, “Amber Heard told Johnny that he had no style but he has been copying his outfits in court”, “This looks like a movie, it already scared me ”, “She is looking for eye contact with Johnny all the time, at no time does he turn to see her, he avoids that intimacy that she tries to impose”, some people have expressed through Twitter.

A contradictory situation to the data provided by the sister of Johnny Depp, Christy Dembrowski, who testified in court that Amber Heard once called “fat old man with no style” to his ex

This, after Depp signed with Dior to become the face of her perfume ‘Sauvage’.

Outfits that Amber Heard has copied from Johnny Depp

For Johnny Depp’s first day he went to court wearing a gray jacket and a bee pin hanging on it.

Amber Heard wore a jacket of the same color during the second hearing and with a black shirt, just like Deep did on day one and when they were on trial a couple of years ago.

for the second day Depp carried a blue sack on day two of the trial, in addition to the same bee pin

In this way, heard he arrived the next day with a blue jacket and a bee pin

During the week of the trial the famous He has appeared with ties, suits in dark colors, and accessories that the producer had also been wearing.

The reason why Amber Heard copied Johnny Depp

Some say that the key lies in the bee pin that they have carried, which means healing, constant work, order, prosperity, as well as unconditional love and support or rebirth.

Let’s remember that Mera’s interpreter in Aquaman revealed before the start of the trial that he still loves Johnny Depp and that it has hurt him to have to reveal the intimate details of their relationship.

“I have always had a love for Johnny and it causes me great pain to have to live the details of our past life together in front of the world,” he said.

However, social media they haven’t forgiven her for wanting to play mentally with her ex-husband like that.