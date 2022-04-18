They are the Argentines who almost make Al Pacino and DiCaprio a family: PHOTOS

Leonardo DiCaprio and Al Pacino they are two of the great stars of Hollywood, partly because of their talent as actors, but also because they are considered two of the most handsome actors of the seventh art. This time we are going to tell how it was that mother and daughter ended up falling in love, so they were almost family.

This is the Argentine model and actressLucila Polak, and her daughter Camila Morrone, who currently live in Los Angeles. Their history in Hollywood was practically the same as that of the previous ones, since they had participated in some films, but the big difference was that they stole the hearts of two world-class stars.

On the one hand, Lucila had a small affair with the protagonist of “Scarface”, Their short time together made her appear in various magazines and with this place her within Hollywood royalty, since she was with one of the most sought-after actors in those years.

Your daughter’s relationship

Unlike Polak, Camila found love in the protagonist of “Titanic”, which unlike how Jack Dawson’s love story ended, here the story did not shipwreck. her relationship with Leonardo started in 2017 when some photos appeared on social networks where he could be seen leaving the actor’s house.

The official presentation between the two was announced until 2020 when they attended the Oscars together. This was an unusual event, since it not only confirmed their courtship, but incidentally it was the first time he appeared at an Academy gala without his mother.

What is clear is that both Lucila and Morrone are two women who, regardless of the passage of time, continue to be beautiful and captivate everyone in their different projects, as well as on social networks. At the momentPolak is 46 years old, while Camila is 24 years old.

