There will be a film of the Streets of Rage franchise

With the creator of the John Wick movies as a screenwriter.

Coming off a double hit with the two Sonic movies, SEGA bets again on the cinema to make the film adaptation of another of his games.

After what sonic the hedgehog and its sequel have had an important reception on the big screen with high collections and good reviews, SEGA is preparing to make another film, this time the classic beat’em up, street of rage.

It is the Deadline portal that reports on SEGA and dj2 Entertainment teaming up again to work on a film of street of rage.

Together with the two companies mentioned, Escape Artists will act as a producer with the film having as screenwriter Derek Kolstadthis being mostly known for being the creator of the John Wick movies starring Keanu Reeves.

Dj2 Entertainment thus reinforces its interest in making more adaptations of video games, also working on a movie of It Takes Two.

With the first game released in 1991 for the Mega Drive, street of rage It has 4 games with the latest installment just released in 2020.

