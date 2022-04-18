the unique story of the aviator and drug trafficker who inspired a movie (and what it has to do with Pablo Escobar) – Prensa Libre

But being a flight captain is only one facet of being an American pilot. He was a drug trafficker, a member of the CIA, a DEA informant and hired by the US to arm the “fight against communism” in Nicaragua.

Barry Seal became the youngest captain of commercial flights and his life was the plot of a film whose main actor is Tom Cruise.

According to a post by Trade from Peru, Seal worked for the Trans World airline, which inspired his writing in 2017 the script of Barry Seal: only in America, a film published in the middle of the Cold War.

According to this script, Seal gave up aviation after he was recruited by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

“His first mission was to fly over the training camps of the Nicaraguan Sandinistas and get photos of them,” he says. Trade.

While arming the “contra” in Nicaragua, he befriends Colombian drug traffickers, thus raising millions of dollars.

Using the same CIA planes and under US protection. manages to enter that country tons of drugs.

However, after being discovered, he is arrested in Colombia and accused of drug trafficking charges. and links with the Medellín cartel, led by Pablo Escobar.

Also due to US influence, he is released in Colombia (although, apparently, the reality is that he was arrested in Nicaragua). and returns to his native country.

To get out of prison, he becomes an informant for the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the Ronald Reagan government assigns him the mission of photographing Colombian drug traffickers, like the Ochoa brothers and Escobar himself, unloading drug shipments together with Nicaraguan government officials.

According to the film, after revealing the compromising images, Escobar sent three hitmen to kill him.

Thus, according to the script, the versatile Seal shot to death in 1986 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, during a Salvation Army mission, at age 46.