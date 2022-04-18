The Twitter thread with the 20 hidden Netflix movies that everyone wants to see

18 April, 2022 14:00

A Twitter user revealed a list of great movies that are not on the Netflix menu and are worth watching.

The catalog of movies Netflix It is the most varied: both in genres, as in duration, origin or antiquity, it has films for all tastes. But the application’s search engine doesn’t show them all, and it keeps hidden some unmissable gems of the film industry.

A Chilean film critic and writer, Gonzalo Frías, gathered information about these hidden tapes of Netflix and posted them on Twitter. “One of the best hidden movies in NetflixI made a thread with 20 recommendations lost on the platform”, he wrote in his account.

“From India, South Korea, Argentina, Italy, etc. They are unforgettable films, each in its own way. In some cases, treasures that can change their lives, ”she assured.

These are the most important:

midsummer

“Terror hides in broad daylight,” says the trailer. A dream vacation takes a ghoulish turn in the middle of a festival when disturbing festive activities begin to unfold.

Ex Machina

A film known but not promoted by Netflix, which is worth seeing again. The presentation of the first human imitation of artificial intelligence that will test everything related to humanity and opens the doors to an unknown future.

Mother!

Jennifer Lawrence, Ed Harris and Javier Bardem tell the story of a writer who settles with his wife in the countryside in search of inspiration. When she prepares to repair the house where they live, another couple appears that generates terrifying and disturbing situations.

a shadow in my eye

A recently released but unadvertised film tells the true story of World War II of an attack that misses the target and ends up bombing a school full of students. “To appreciate hope, empathy and humanity in dark times”, defined Frías Aguirre.

The other films you mention in your thread are:

The Scorching Sun (Taiwan, 2019)

On Body and Soul (Hungary, 2017)

Burning (Korea, 2018)

Like Stars on Earth (India, 2007)

The Night Comes For Us (Indonesia, 2018)

Dhanak-Rainbow (India, 2015)

The Disciple (India, 2021)

Lazzaro Felice (Italy, 2018)

Akira (1988)

Amanda Knox (Documentary, 2016)

Setback (Spain, 2017)

Night in Paradise (South Korea, 2021)

About Time (UK, 2013)

Rush (2013)

Big Fish and Begonia (China, 2018)

