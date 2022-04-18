The successful actor who was a DJ at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

In addition to being a successful actor and a renowned event presenter, this British artist also stands out as a DJ, to the point that he was the musicalizer of the wedding between Meghan Markle and the prince harry. Is about Idris Elbeand then we share everything there is to know about it.

Idris Elba, the multifaceted actor who is close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Born on September 6, 1972, Idrissa Akuna Elbabetter known as Idris Elbeis one of the most recognized actors today and has a career that includes dozens of work in film and television.

What few know is that this British football fan, who just a few days ago led the FIFA event in which the draw for the Qatar World Cup was held, he also works as a DJ and singer.

This may be due to Elba introducing herself under a different name when GMing: in these circumstances, she makes herself known as DJ Big Driis and also as Big Driis the Londoner.

One of his most consecrating presentations was the one he gave on the occasion of the royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Without going any further, Elba recently referred to it in an interview and provided some curiosities about the famous couple’s party.

Idris Elba and the memory of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding party

When Meghan Markle and the youngest son of Prince carlos Y Lady Di They got married in 2018, they had two celebrations: the protocol one, which was seen by millions of people around the world, and a private one, in which they had the luxury of celebrating with friends and relatives such as George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Elton John, Serena Williams and David and Victoria Beckham, among others.

It was in the latter precisely where Idris Elba offered his services. In a recent interview with a BBC program, the British refused to reveal intimacies and details about what the celebration was.

However, he had no problem when it came to talking about what the best musical moments were.

According to their statements, at the express request of Markle “Still DRE”, by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dog, was played, and “I want to dance with somebody”, by Whitney Houston, was another of the best-received songs of the day.

What do you think? were you aware that Idris Elbe was the DJ at the party where Meghan Markle Y Harry celebrated their marriage union?