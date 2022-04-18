The successful actor who was a DJ at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

In addition to being a successful actor and a renowned event presenter, this British artist also stands out as a DJ, to the point that he was the musicalizer of the wedding between Meghan Markle and the prince harry. Is about Idris Elbeand then we share everything there is to know about it.

Idris Elba, the multifaceted actor who is close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Born on September 6, 1972, Idrissa Akuna Elbabetter known as Idris Elbeis one of the most recognized actors today and has a career that includes dozens of work in film and television.

What few know is that this British football fan, who just a few days ago led the FIFA event in which the draw for the Qatar World Cup was held, he also works as a DJ and singer.

This may be due to Elba introducing herself under a different name when GMing: in these circumstances, she makes herself known as DJ Big Driis and also as Big Driis the Londoner.

One of his most consecrating presentations was the one he gave on the occasion of the royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Without going any further, Elba recently referred to it in an interview and provided some curiosities about the famous couple’s party.

