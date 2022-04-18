‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’: Check Out Mila Kunis And Kate McKinnon’s Chemistry In This EXCLUSIVE Report – CINEMABLEND

Susanna Fogel’s comedy, also with Justin Theroux and Sam Heughan, opens in Spain on August 17.

Next Friday, August 17, the light-hearted comedy hits theaters the spy who stood me updirected by Susanna Fogel (Life Partners) Y starring the experts of the genre Mila Kunis (bad mothers) and Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters). You want to know more? Courtesy of eOneSpain, SensaCine offers you an EXCLUSIVE very very funny report just above. Would you like to sign up for the plan?

The story of the film follows Audrey (Mila Kunis) and Morgan (Kate McKinnon) two best friends who inadvertently become involved in an international conspiracy when the first finds out that her ex, drew (Justin Theroux), is a CIA agent who has something coveted by everyone in his possession. In the cast you will also find Sam Heughan, known for playing jamie fraser in the series Outlander.

“Their chemistry was instant. They were always together”says Susanna Fogel, who also signs the script with David Iserson (mr robot). “During rehearsals, his dynamic was endearing, and it shows on screen.” “We find ourselves in very strange situations”Kunis continues, “and we say: “Luckily we like each other”. Apart from the exclusive report, don’t miss its official trailer in Spanish.