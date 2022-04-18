The second Minecraft Dungeons Season Adventure – Luminous Night begins on April 20!

Mojang Studios today announced that the second Season Adventure of minecraft dungeons, luminous nightwill start on April 20 and will be available for free on all platforms.

In luminous night Players will be able to explore the Tower at night with a myriad of luminescent elements, including new levels with murals and puzzles, as well as a new fiery enemy called Wildfire. As in the previous season, there will also be plenty of rewards, including new skins, capes, emotes, and more, along with the addition of adorable pets: Ministersity and Abomination.

This Season Adventure will also offer the Adventure Pass for separate purchase, which is ideal for players looking to receive additional in-game rewards on top of the free content.

For more information on luminous nightcheck out the full blog post on Minecraft.net.

It’s time to shine in Minecraft Dungeons’ second seasonal adventure!