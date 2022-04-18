The second Minecraft Dungeons Season Adventure – Luminous Night begins on April 20!
Mojang Studios today announced that the second Season Adventure of minecraft dungeons, luminous nightwill start on April 20 and will be available for free on all platforms.
In luminous night Players will be able to explore the Tower at night with a myriad of luminescent elements, including new levels with murals and puzzles, as well as a new fiery enemy called Wildfire. As in the previous season, there will also be plenty of rewards, including new skins, capes, emotes, and more, along with the addition of adorable pets: Ministersity and Abomination.
This Season Adventure will also offer the Adventure Pass for separate purchase, which is ideal for players looking to receive additional in-game rewards on top of the free content.
For more information on luminous nightcheck out the full blog post on Minecraft.net.
It’s time to shine in Minecraft Dungeons’ second seasonal adventure!
Take all your spare torches! flashlights! The $5 disco ball you haven’t used since that awkward 6th grade school dance! The Dungeons team has inexplicably removed several light bulbs in the Mojang Studios offices, and your fuse box is likely to be next! While this sinister prank left us all in the dark for a while, we now know it was part of a much larger scheme. darker (or maybe a theme?): a new update !
We hope you can stay up until the wee hours of the morning, because luminous night the second (and possibly darkest) seasonal adventure for Minecraft Dungeons, will be released on April 20th with a plethora of luminescent characteristics. Explore the Tower at night, filled with fresh new floors that include everything from mysterious murals and puzzling puzzles to the Forest fire , a fiery foe that can be too hot for even the most experienced adventurers to handle! Be careful, as he prefers his opponents to be well done!
As in the previous season, there are plenty of new rewards to earn, rewards that look particularly stylish at night. Skins, capes, emotes, and styles will illuminate your surroundings with luminescent light, while cute new pets like the minister and the abomination They will light the fire in your heart . You can also appreciate the new quality of life features that are coming, like the long-awaited storage chest that will bring order to your chaotic inventory.
For more detailed information and a deeper dive into the next update, be sure to keep your eyes glued to the minecraft dungeons site , or capitalize on that disco ball with a celebratory dance. Stay tuned – your seasonal adventure continues in Luminous Night!