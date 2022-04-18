The Rock’s breakfast to be like him (if you can eat that much)

We can say that The Rock’s breakfast is consistent to say the least. And it is that the actor needs a lot of calories every morning, especially when he has a training first thing in the morning.

On one of those occasions, Dwayne Johnson shared what is his typical first meal of the day, and it is absolutely huge. Anyone who wasn’t 6’3″ and weighing 250 pounds of pure muscle would probably be unable to eat The Rock’s breakfast or lunch, but for him? One more plate.

And it is that the food, according to some experts, could be around 1,820 calories. Yes, the calories you consume in a day are needed by The Rock only for the day play leg routine. How do you stay?

According to the statements of several nutritionists to Men’s Health, the The Rock’s breakfast for training days would consist of:

170 grams of meat

10 egg whites

128 grams of oatmeal

64 grams of papaya

5 tablespoons of peanut butter

3 tablespoons of jam

3 English muffins

Yes indeed, does not always resort to this. On other occasions it has been seen that he opts for a powerful but apparently smaller meal, such as when he was filming Black Adam and shared a breakfast meat, egg white, brown rice and blueberries.

The truth is that just someone with The Rock workouts might be able to eat that many calories first thing in the morning without gaining weight, although some experts believe it might even be too much for him. However, like any Hollywood actor, he is sure to have the help of nutritionists to find the best diets according to his goals.

The rest of the mortals probably have to choose what they like best on the plate, although it’s not like they could finish it all if they wanted to. Better not try.

