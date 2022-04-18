The Rock, here are his films from best to worst

What are the best and worst movies from The Rock?

Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, is not an actor we expect to see soon at the Oscars (though you never know, it might surprise us), but he is one of the most beloved and successful actors off that circuit, even when the vast majority of his films aren’t exactly good.

The Rock was first a wrestler and then he realized there was a place for him in Hollywood, so he converted into an action hero, first earning the role of the Scorpion King thanks to his huge muscles, then slowly added more movies to the list. .

Today he can say that he worked with Disney (as a Hawaiian demigod), that he is part of one of the most successful action franchises (Fast & Furious), and to produce films and series. Not only that, he is also a fitness guru who reminds us how important it is to talk about mental health and ways to take care of ourselves. Impossible not to love him.

In 2006, The Rock received a Razzie nomination for Worst Actor of the Year (though the award went to Rob Schneider for Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo), but that doesn’t matter. The Rock is charismatic, funny, and has the power to bring millions of people to theaters with each of his films. What’s the best and worst of his career? For this we must make a ranking.

The Rock movies from best to worst

Moana

It was a great idea to turn The Rock into a Disney character, Maui was just what he needed and it’s his best attempt at a family movie.

It celebrates Hawaiian culture, has a good dose of action and a series of perfect scenes where we see the demigod flex his muscles, as if he had followed the same training as the actor. It is such a beautiful cartoon that it is the only film of the actor to have two nominations for the Oscars.

The treasure of the Amazon