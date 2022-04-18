The remarkable physical change of Natalie Portman for the movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

NA great 2022 awaits fans of the cinematic universe of Marvel. To the recent premiere of the series ‘Moon Knight‘, added to that of ‘Dr Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness‘ next May, this Monday we finally added the arrival of one of the most anticipated titles by all: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘, which will hit the big screen in July of this year.

A title that has been talked about for a long time but that was still without a trailer, until this afternoon, when Marvel decided to give us a shocking teaser of a minute and a half in which all the fandom has vibrated to the tune of ‘Sweet Child of Mine’ by Guns & Roses.

The revelations of this new Marvel material are, above all, surprising: Valkyrie’s new Asgard, the appearance of the Guardians… and the return of Natalie Portman What Jane Foster! Of course, with a new image and a physical form that has left us all with our mouths open.

Everyone seeing Natalie Portman back as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in #ThorLoveAndThunderpic.twitter.com/c0HnEYgSuj ? Marvel Data (@MarvelDato) April 18, 2022

The 40-year-old actress sports toned arms and a renewed figure different from how we know her according to what the first trailer of the new installment of Marvel revealed.

The new Marvel superhero has names and surnames: Jane Fosteror as it is also known in the Marvel comics, mighty thor. The great love of the God of Thunder will apparently take over from his boyfriend in this film, in a story in which Thor will put aside wars to fight the most important of his battles: himself.

Thus, in that search for peace and identity, Natalie Portman the new bearer of the Mjlniras we can see in the last seconds of the teaser.

A revelation that we do not know if it collides with the love relationship that until then united them, seeing the kiss that Thor gives himself with a pink-haired woman during the same video.

What we could also notice is how muscular Portman looks, who seems to have taken the role very seriously for this film and toned her body and arms, as can be seen in the final part of the trailer.

At the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame, Thor embarked on a new adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy, leaving New Asgard in Valkyrie’s hands. An adventure that supposedly would have to do with the search for Gamora from the past after her death in ‘infinity war‘.

However, this does not seem like the plan, at least for now… In July, we cleared up doubts. Long live the thunder and long live love.