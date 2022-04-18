The profits that Will Smith is obtaining despite the controversial slap to Chris Rock

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood announced on April 8 that actor Will Smith was banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years due to the slap he gave comedian Chris Rock in the last edition. .

As indicated in a note by the organization’s board chairman, David Rubin, and executive director, Dawn Hudson, During those 10 years, Smith “will not be permitted to attend any Academy event or program, in person or virtually.including but not limited to the Academy Awards.”

Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock overshadowed the biggest gala in cinema and surprised the millions of viewers who followed her around the world.

Despite the incident that has put Smith in the ‘eye of the hurricane’, apparently not everything has been bad for the actor, since that scandal at the Oscar Awards also increased the sale of his autobiography.

According to Forbes, Will Smith’s memoir has climbed the best-seller list in the United States.

The book Will was published in 2021 and was recently located in the ranking of the 150 best sellers in that country, currently ranking 73rd.

The day Will Smith made fun of an actor’s baldness

After the Will Smith scandal at the Oscars, netizens reminded her of a joke about him in the 1990s. when he starred The Prince of rapin the middle of an interview on the program The Arsenio Hall Showthe actor made fun of a person with hair loss.

It happened exactly in 1991 and Will Smith he mocked the drummer of the Show and the laughter of all those present did not wait.

Meanwhile, the musician’s discomfort was seen in the middle of the program.

“He has a rule, he has a rule,” Smith told the show’s host, referring to the drummer. “He has to shave his head every morning,” he assured while the camera focused on the victim of the prank.

Subsequently, Will Smith, who was then 23 years old, After the discontent for his comment, he exclaimed: “It’s a joke, come on!”

It is worth remembering that at the Dolby Theater, Will Smith approached Chris Rock and hit him in the face at the recent Oscar Awards, before returning to his seat with his wife, after the actor made a joke comparing Jada Pinkett Smith’s short hair to Demi Moore’s shaved head character in the 1997 film G.I. Jane.

Jada Pinkett Smith, who is also an actress, suffers from alopeciaa condition that causes hair loss, and publicly disclosed his diagnosis in 2018.

Some had called for Smith to be stripped of his best actor Oscar, which was presented to him less than an hour after he punched Chris Rock on the same stage.

The comedian’s brother, Kenny Rock, told Los Angeles Times that Smith “disparaged Chris Rock in front of millions of people who watch the show.”

But taking the award away from Smith was considered unlikely, since other people like Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski did not have their Oscar revoked when they were expelled of the academy after the sexual assault scandals.

Traditionally, the winner of the Oscar for best actor is invited to present the award for best actress the following year, an honor that will not go to Smith.