the other twin was born. The announcement on Instagram- Corriere.it

from Gaia Piccardi

Ronaldo and Georgina were expecting twins, the little one didn’t make it. The couple’s announcement: «It is the greatest pain that any parent can experience. Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope “



The post on Instagram shocks the football community at dinner time and it is immediately enormously shared: the companions of Manchester United, the friends of Turin (three seasons at Juve), all the stars of international football knew with what joy CR7, 37, awaited the birth of the two twins announced with the publication on social networks of Georgina’s ultrasound. And there was nothing to suggest that it would be a difficult birth.



“I have not put on much weight – she said in January at the presentation of the Netlix series” I am Georgina “-, and even the morning sickness has passed ». The name of the child who was born is not known («We thank the doctors and nurses»), now the only request is the confidentiality with which the couple wishes to mourn: «We are devastated, we kindly ask for privacy in this difficult moment. Our baby, you are our angel. We will love you forever ».



Georgina met Ronaldo, already an interplanetary star of sport, when she worked as a saleswoman for Gucci in Madrid (the Portuguese played nine seasons in Real, winning everything): the champion, back from a very paparazzatissima story with the Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, was struck by the simplicity of the Spanish girl, born in Jaca (Aragon) on January 27, 1994, humble origins, the dream of becoming a dancer. The day after the first meeting they went out together to get to know each other better, they have been inseparable ever since. Georgina had recently spoken to the Spanish weekly «Hola» about English life after the years spent in Turin in a villa in the hills: “Since Cristiano returned to Manchester, not much has changed: we have a wonderful house, just like in Italy, ‘the only difference is that here in England, compared to Turin, the children’s school is close. When you move with your family, home is where your loved ones are. “

The dos Santos family already had four children: Cristiano junior, 11, born in the USA to a mother whose identity has never been revealed, a United footballer in the footsteps of his father, to whom he is closely similar; the twins Eva and Mateofrom a surrogate mother, e Alanaborn in 2017 from the relationship with Rodriguez.

From all over the world, upon learning of the drama of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, messages of affection and condolences rained down. Marcus Rashfordteammate in the Red Devils: “Thoughts and prayers are for you, my brother.” United’s Twitter profile: “Your pain is our pain.”

«Your angel is now in dad’s arms» wrote Katia, sister of CR7, referring to José dos Santos Aveiro, who died of liver cirrhosis in 2005 when the sample was only twenty years old.