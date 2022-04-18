The Oscars give Will Smith 15 days to testify before taking action

the hollywood academy invited this Wednesday the actor Will Smith to send a written statement about his conduct at the gala of the Oscar Sunday, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock for a comment about his wife.

According to a statement sent to Efe, the actor has 15 days to send that statement before the April 18 Academy “take any disciplinary action,” which could be “suspension, expulsion, or any other sanction permitted by statute.”

Likewise, the institution clarified that it asked Smith to will leave the ceremony after the incident but he refused, although he admitted that “he could have handled the situation differently”.

This clarification comes after one of the presenters of the gala, Wanda Sykes, criticized in the program of Ellen Degeneres the permissiveness of the Academy with the actor.

“You mug someone, they escort you out of the building and that’s it. But to let it go on… I thought it was gross,” said Sykes, who then had to take the stage to continue hosting the ceremony.

Likewise, the presenter considered that the fact that they let Smith enjoy the rest of the gala and accept the Oscar sent “the wrong message” to the spectators.

The Academy has also raised the tone in its latest statement, calling Smith’s action a fact. “traumatic and deeply shocking to witness in person and on television.

Likewise, he apologized to Rock, thanking “his resilience on stage.”

“We also apologize to our nominees, guests, and viewers for what occurred during what should have been an event of celebration“, he added.

“Things developed in a way that we could not have anticipated,” justified the organization.

WITHOUT MENTION OF THE WITHDRAWAL OF THE OSCAR

Despite the fact that the first measure that was discussed was the withdrawal of the Oscar that Smith won that night for starring in “KingRichard”, the statement does not refer to that possibility and generalizes when applying “other sanctions”.

The investigation opened against him is due, according to the Academy, to violations of his Standards of Conduct, including “inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.”

Smith himself apologized Monday for the slap on his Instagram profile.

“My behavior at the Oscars last night was unacceptable and inexcusable,” he said.

Previously, his speech of thanks when picking up the Oscarin which he defended himself as “protector” of his family and stated that “love leads to crazy things”, was heavily criticized by some viewers, who pointed out that his wife could defend herself against a joke in bad taste.

At the gala, Rock took to the stage of the Dolby Theater to present the Oscar for best documentary and made a joke about the shaved head of Jada Pinkett-Smith, who has publicly acknowledged that she suffers from alopecia, comparing her to Lieutenant O’Neil in Ridley Scott’s film.

After Pinkett-Smith briefly closed her eyes in annoyance, her husband (who smiled earlier) rose from his seat and walked onto the stage to slap Rock in the face.