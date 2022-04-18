The nominee for Minister of Health rejects the accusations about the admission of his children in a medical school

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) — South Korea’s Health and Welfare Minister nominee Chung Ho-young on Sunday denied allegations about admitting his children to medical school and his son’s exemption from active duty military service, but apologized for causing public concern.

At a news conference, Chung, the former head of Kyungpook National University Hospital, called for an “objective investigation” into the allegations, making it clear that he would not withdraw from the nomination for the ministerial post.

“When it comes to issues about my children, there have been no inappropriate acts using my position, and such acts were not possible either,” Chung said. “Admissions to medical school and the issue of military service were carried out under procedures of maximum fairness,” she added.

The ministerial nominee also offered an apology to citizens for causing “great concern”.

After President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol appointed him to head the Ministry of Health and Welfare, accusations arose that his high-level position at the hospital might have affected his children’s admission to medical school. from college years ago.

The suspicion has also been raised that her son was assessed as unfit for active duty in 2015 based on medical records issued by the university hospital, although five years earlier he was rated fit for active duty.

Regarding the allegation, Chung said that his son will receive a new medical check-up at an institution chosen by the National Assembly.

Chung said that “I wish I could go through a reasonable background check process, based on accurate facts,” adding that he will explain all suspicions in detail at the confirmation hearing.

