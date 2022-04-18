The new Amazon series, starring Chris Pratt, already has a confirmed premiere date

Amazon Prime Video announced today that the long-awaited series amazon-original, “The Terminal List”starring Chris Prattwill arrive at the platform Friday July 1 this year.

Based on the homonymous novel by Jack Carrthe series has eight episodes in which the spectator will follow the footsteps of james reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of US Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes secret mission. Reece returns home to his family, with conflicting memories of what happened and questions about his guilt. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of the people he loves.

