The Nanny: other series where Maxwell Sheffield acted

Many television series have passed through the small screen, but few managed to become an unstoppable success and mark different generations. Without a doubt, The babysitter was one of them.

Since it landed on the small screen, this production starring Fran Drescher in the skin of Fran Fine fascinated the audience. The key to her success was her characters, which were brought to life by a great cast.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker