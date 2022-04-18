The Nanny: other series where Maxwell Sheffield acted

Many television series have passed through the small screen, but few managed to become an unstoppable success and mark different generations. Without a doubt, The babysitter was one of them.

Since it landed on the small screen, this production starring Fran Drescher in the skin of Fran Fine fascinated the audience. The key to her success was her characters, which were brought to life by a great cast.

Among the list of unforgettable characters was Maxwell Sheffield, the family man and love interest of the main protagonist. Behind him was the actor charles shaughnessywho after this production has worked on other television projects.

After The Nanny, these were the series that Charles Shaughnessy made

victorious

This fiction introduces us to Tori Vega, a 16-year-old girl who is about to face the biggest change of her life. Having lived in the shadow of her older sister, she was invited to attend Hollywood Arts, a school that is focused on the performing arts.

It premiered on the Nickelodeon channel in 2010 and became a huge hit. Great stars came out of this series, as is the case with Ariana Grande. What some did not notice is that he also worked charles shaughnessy from The babysitter.

The actor was not part of the recurring cast, but he did have the opportunity to participate in two episodes of this comedy series. He was part of the one hour special titled “Tori Goes Platinum” and the episode “Robbie Sells Rex”.

Stanley

This Disney animated series introduces us to Stanley, a six-year-old boy who loves animals and whose best friend is a goldfish named Dennis. Together they travel to a magical book called “The Great Book of Everything”, where they discover animals and go on adventures.

the actor of The babysitter was in charge of putting the voice to Dennis. For his incredible voice work and dubbing, in 2002 he received an Emmy Award. Without a doubt, it became one of the most adorable projects of his.

Did you know these programs?