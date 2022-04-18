The mistreatment of Will Smith

“This is not how the family is defended or protected”

I would like everyone to read the magnificent text published by the writer Manuel Guedan in a Spanish newspaper because none of his words are superfluous. Guedán’s opinion piece is entitled ‘The worst thing Will Smith has done is not the slap’ And I can not agree more. The author speaks of Smith’s apology and setting a bad example for young people, but maintains that there is something worse.

Let’s back up a bit.

In case someone did not find out, during the last delivery of the Oscar Awards 2022, before a Chris Rock joke about Jada Pinkett’s shaved hair, Smith’s wife, he got up and slapped him in the face of the comedian.

turns out Pinkett has alopecia, an organic disorder that causes those who suffer from it to lose their hair and Rock joked that the actress was perfect to star in the sequel to ‘GI Jane’, the film in which Demi Moore becomes a Navy Seal, the elite group of United States Marines.

That’s what everyone is talking about. Is it right that Will Smith defended his wife to the fists as if she were a damsel in distress and he was a medieval knight? Are we oversensitive to humor? Did the relationship between Pinkett and Smith, which has had many problems, push him over the edge? Does Smith have anger management issues?

Whatever it was, a beautiful ceremony was marred that included a tribute to ‘The Godfather’ with Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro together on stage; the recreation of John Travolta’s unforgettable dance with Uma Thurman in ‘Pulp Fiction’ or the appearance of the legendary Liza Minelli at the hands of Lady Gaga.

In the end, there was a slap in the face and people went crazy.

Guedán goes from the controversy and goes to something that, he maintains, is the most important thing. Let’s read it.

“(to Smith) he lacks the most important thing: to apologize for the film with which he has won the Oscar, which is a terrible example for parents. Given the choice, I would have preferred the latter. And slapping is not cool, but we have an easier time convincing young people that they shouldn’t hit, even without Will’s help, than parents that they shouldn’t speculate on their children’s lives.”

The film with which Smith won the Oscar, ‘King Williams’ (in Spanish ‘The Williams method’), is a biopic about the father of Serena and Venus Williams, the greatest tennis players in history.

I watched it, and instead of being fascinated by that father’s struggle to turn two African-American girls from the ghetto into the extraordinary athletes they are today, I thought of an abusive father. I thought of Serena and Venus losing childhood and adolescence to be some machines operated by Papa Williams.

I felt pity for them and hatred for the father.

Some time ago, and I am not exaggerating, I read one of the books that have impacted me the most in life: ‘Open’, the life of André Agassi. Those who know me know that I couldn’t care less about sport in any of its manifestations (sorry), but a friend who knows me perfectly told me to forget my prejudices and give the biography a chance, a few pages nothing more.

‘Open’ is a book that goes to the heart of an abused child by a failed father, a father who exploits his children to purge his own traumas: Papa Agassi could not be the great tennis player he wanted and turned his children into vehicles for revenge on life.

Andre and his brother they were drugged by the man to perform more, André, the better of the two, was estranged from his family to train in a place where he was tortured. He missed his mother, he cried. Later, as a teenager, he wanted to have fun, but elite sport does not admit fun.

So, André, the child, the teenager and the adult, hated tennis.

‘Open’ is a story of pain, physical pain and emotional pain, it’s a history of family abuse and child abuse. The story of André Agassi is the story of an imprisoned human being who, who could just as well be kept in a basement, was tied up like a dog on a tennis court.

In ‘The Williams Method’ the obsession of the character characterized by Smith, the character who was awarded the Oscar for best actor, makes her little girls train in such a way -in the rain, sick, every afternoon for hours- that a neighbor denounces social services that in that house were mistreating the girls.

The great heroine of the film for me was that woman, and yet, the supposed epic of a spoiled, vindictive and money-obsessed African-American man was the one that won the passion of the Film Academy.

Of the other actors who competed better not to mention: benedict cumberbach It’s huge, unbeatable bright on ‘The power of the dog’.

Anyway, the gringos like them the stories of overcomingalthough that overcoming supposes some parents who take away the will, the childhood and the whole life of their children.

This is how Guedán ends his excellent column:

“And now Will Smith is here to slap decades of progress in educating our parents (and here I say more fathers than mothers). As I do not expect him to apologize, and although I do not have his predicament, I am saying it, just in case: parents of the world, park the great plans for your children, keep your wishes under lock and key and, while you mend their unstitched ones, ask them to see what they want to do with their future. Of course, quietly and without being heard, pray that they do not respond: ‘Elite athletes’. Because the elite does not suit anyone and It’s often an ordeal to take them to training every day.”

How lucky that our parents let us be children and teenagers and when a girl like me answered the question of what do you want to be when you grow up, she said “writer”, her parents let her be what she longed for.