The millionaire figure that Johnny Depp received for leaving his position to Mads Mikkelsen in Fantastic Animals – FayerWayer

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets Finally it has arrived in theaters despite all the controversies surrounding the film, from the confirmation of the homosexual relationship between two of the protagonists of the saga to the dismissal of Johnny Depp.

Now, the film is receiving mixed reviews but what has been resoundingly positive has been the interpretation of Mads Mikkelsen in the role of the villain Grindelwald, Depp’s former role, whom Warner Bros. asked for his resignation for this installment.

How much was Depp paid to give up the role of Grindelwald?

However, it was recently known that things were not so simple. After the sequel, The Crimes of Grindelwald, the creator of the saga and the spin-offs, JK Rowling, along with Warner Bros. agreed to bring back the Pirates of the Caribbean actor with a contract pay-or-play, a clause that guarantees that one of the parties will pay the other even if the latter is released from the contract and its services are not used. In this way, Johnny Depp still received 16 million dollars despite not having worked on the film.

Depp, who had only recorded one scene for The Secrets of Dumbledore, ended his working relationship with Warner Bros. in 2020, after the allegations by his ex-wife of physical abuse and psychological abuse.

Another great production house that also separated Depp was Disneyafter, according to Indie Wire, a source close to the production of Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge assured that Johnny Depp caused the cessation of recordings for two weekss, after the actor ingested 8 ecstasy pills and ended up with a pronounced cut on his finger, which Depp alleges was his former partner, Amber Heard, who caused the injury.