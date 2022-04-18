‘The man from the north’ sinks in the billboard

The total omnipresence of superhero cinema It is out of any kind of debate. When it’s not Marvel articulating a new piece of its phased strategic plan, it’s DC and Warner Bros. the one that reboots his Batman franchise. Practically every month there is a superhero premiere and regardless of their final quality, they almost always end up doing well at the box office. This new paradigm of domination annoys a cinephile sector and a massive public that demands originality outside of comic strip cinema. But is it the industry that conditions the hegemony of Marvel and DC or is it the public itself that does not bet on proposals that move away from that framework? north manthe latest and very interesting premiere of Robert Eggers has crashed at the box office resoundingly against all oddswith several different productions being shipwrecked in a sea dominated by multiverses, Avengers and vigilantes with powers.

Despite the fact that the first critics spoke of a resounding success in the last and more than ever accessible Eggers proposalneither its story nor its incredible cast have managed to attract viewers, despite having a top-tier international distribution. The film that tells the story of revenge on which Shakespeare was inspired for his Hamlet has reached 15 different markets, with a total collection of 3.4 million according to the Twitter account of DiscussingFilmfigures that foresee a desolate wasteland in the coming weeks, due to the fact that It seems practically impossible to get out.

north man it was the biggest proposal in Eggers’ careerwho until then, had stood out for masterfully handling small feature films (The witch I had a 4 million budget and The lighthouseeleven). In contrast, Alexander Skarsgård’s Viking vendetta has cost around 100 million dollars. Who was going to tell us a few years ago that a film starring renowned actors such as Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Anya Taylor-Joy or Skarsgård himself might have performed poorly in the exhibitor market.

The data supports Disney and Warner Bros regarding their two biggest bets of the year. batman raised 600 million dollars and Spider-Man: No way Home became a full pandemic the sixth highest grossing film in history. Not only has the genre been consolidated for several years, but the public doesn’t seem to want to see anything that they might not like. The fast, massive and chewed consumption is “go for a shot” and nobody can blame the big majorsif they decide to flee faster and faster from the volatile risk involved in producing stories, such as the remake of west side story by Steven Spielberg, the last duel by Ridley Scott or the alley of lost souls by William of the Bull.

north man will premiere in Spain next April 22.