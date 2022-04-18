The luckiest selfie in history was born by pure chance: But what’s going on?

The 17-year-old Russian golfer Marta Silchenko talked about how the selfie in the elevator with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and the other PSG stars in the elevator was born, which became viral on social networks and which gave it great popularity: everything is the result of a mistake.

Enter the elevator and meet some of the best footballers in the world. The dream of all football fans has come true for the Russian golfer Marta Silchenko who found herself sharing the elevator of the Paris hotel she was staying in with the six-time Ballon d’Or Lionel Messithe stars Neymar And Kylian Mbappéand three of the most successful defenders ever like Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos And Bernat. Obviously, the 17-year-old wasted no time and she took advantage of the great stroke of luck and immortalized everything with some selfies that immediately went viral on social networks, making it even more popular.

What makes even more hype though is that what was immediately renamed as the luckiest selfie in history was only possible thanks to chance. This was revealed by the very young Russian golfer who, despite knowing that she was a guest of the same hotel where Paris Saint-Germain was staying, in view of the match with Marseille, which was then won 2-1 despite Donnarumma’s duck, would never have expected to find yourself in the elevator with all these phenomena: “I am an athlete and I was staying in the same hotel as the PSG team – in fact told Marta Silchenko to the Kosovar newspaper GazetaBlic Sport –. I was going to the gym on floor -1 of the hotel but after pressing the floor button I saw the elevator go up then stopping on the third floor. When the door opened – then continued the 17 year old –, I see some players from the PS enterg. And for a moment I gasped saying ‘What’s going on?’“.

A completely random encounter, therefore, born from having pressed the button of the wrong floor in the elevator. Pure luck that the very young Russian golfer did not let it slip by coming out with a selfie that gave him great popularity: “I didn’t want to react like I was shocked, I stayed calm, asked them if they were going to play today and wished them luck. And then I asked if I could take a picture with them, a selfie – Silchenko continued –. Marquinhos told me ‘Yes, but do it quickly’ . I took the photos and thanked them“.

Many have noticed how only Marquinhos, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé have looked into the lens smartphone, while the others including Sergio Ramos and Neymar did not pose for the selfie. Also in this case it was the Russian golfer who revealed the reason: “Not everyone looked at the camera, because I didn’t want to disturb them, I just took the pictures. In the end we all got out of the elevator to floor -1, they went to eat, I went to the gym“Marta Silchenko concluded her story of how the luckiest selfie in the world was born.