The Kardashians return with a new reality to Star +

With full access to their lives, the famous and beloved family returns with a new series. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie turn the cameras back on to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running multi-billion dollar businesses, to the joys of playing games and dropping the kids off at school, this series will engage viewers with its honest and compelling story of love and life.

Star+ premieres during April

Bel Air

First season premiere (complete)

Wednesday, April 27

Executive produced by Will Smith and a one-hour drama format, “Bel-Air” is a reboot of the iconic 1990s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Set in modern-day America, the series offers an unprecedented and dramatic look at Will’s life-changing journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the private mansions of Bel-Air. After leaving behind the only home he’s known his entire life for a second chance in an unknown place, Will finds his life turned upside down as he faces new challenges and prejudices in a world of wealth and aspirations.

Bios. Lives that marked yours – Special Mercedes Sosa

Friday April 15

The acclaimed documentary series from the National Geographic Original Productions label reconstructs the history of the most outstanding personalities of Latin American popular culture and reveals anecdotes and unknown details of their artistic and personal lives. In this episode, the Argentine singer and composer Abel Pintos is a chronicler and witness to the legacy of Mercedes Sosa, the woman who changed the course of Argentine folklore. Through interviews with friends, family and former colleagues, Abel reviews the life and work of who was his musical godmother, while working with other colleagues on a musical tribute to “la Negra”, with the theme “Razón de vivir”.

The chapters dedicated to Gustavo Cerati, Alex Lora, Luis Alberto Spinetta, Charly García, Café Tacvba, Andrés Calamaro and Aterciopelados are now available on Star+.

Tammy Faye’s eyes

Premiere: Wednesday, April 6

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, played by Academy Award® winner Jessica Chastain (“Darkest Night”). During the 1970s and 1980s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield, “To the Last Man”), rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcast network and a theme park. Famous for her message of love, acceptance and prosperity, Tammy Faye became an inseparable image for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing and her enthusiasm for accepting people from all walks of life. But it wasn’t long before financial irregularities, the intrigues of her rivals, and scandal brought down the empire they had so carefully built.

Summer of Soul (…Or when the revolution could not be televised)

Now available

In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful documentary that will transport audiences. It is both a musical film and a historical record built around an epic event that celebrated African-American history, culture, and fashion. Winner of the Oscar® Award in the category “Best Documentary”

A quiet place part 2

Premiere: Friday, April 8

The Abbott family, after experiencing unimaginable horrors at home, must now face the terrors of the outside world and fight for their survival in total silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures they hunt by following the sound aren’t the only threat lurking beyond the sand path.

The first part of “A place in silence” is now available on Star+

death on the nile

Premiere: Wednesday, April 20

“Death on the Nile” is a thriller based on Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel about the emotional chaos and drastic consequences of obsessive love. Belgian detective Hercule Poirot’s vacation aboard a glamorous steamboat in Egypt turns into a terrifying hunt for a killer, while the idyllic honeymoon of a perfect couple is tragically interrupted. Set against an epic landscape of expansive desert views and the majestic pyramids of Giza, this tale of unbridled passion and jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough unexpected twists to leave audiences unsettled and baffled until the shocking denouement. .

amsterdam

Premiere of the first eight episodes of the fourth season

Wednesday, April 20

Max Goodwin and his exceptional team of doctors and nurses look more optimistically to the future after a turbulent year of sacrifice and hardship that pushed them over the edge. Max finally follows his heart and acknowledges his feelings for Dr. Helen Sharpe, with whom he begins a new relationship, as he continues his idealistic mission to heal a sick public health system. But with the arrival of Dr. Veronica Fuentes at the hospital, Max, Helen and the rest of the staff face a new obstacle, as Veronica’s new implementations threaten to destroy their dreams.

Seasons 1, 2 and 3 (complete) are now available on Star+.

cross swords

Season 2 premiere (complete)

Wednesday April 6

From the creators of “Robot Chicken” John Harvatine IV and Tom Root comes the second season of “Crossing Swords”, the ten-episode stop-motion animated series for adults. The fantasy series set in medieval times returns with more adventures of Patrick (Nicholas Hoult), a good-hearted peasant who, after earning a coveted position as a squire in the royal castle, begins to rise through the ranks of the cavalry in the service. of the volatile King Merriman (Luke Evans). With new friends to make and new enemies to defeat, the new horrors Patrick must face will scar him for life; including bloodthirsty goblins, an island of killer monkeys, and a shadowy villain who could destroy everything Patrick once knew.

The first (complete) season is now available on Star+