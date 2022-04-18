The goddess of thunder is introduced in the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder

The wait is finally over and on Monday Marvel Studios revealed the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder.

This preview is not very extensive and explains practically nothing about the plot that we know will involve Gorr (Christian Bale) as the great villain. However, to the rhythm of “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses, it is suggested that in this film Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will try to figure out his place in the world and, while ensuring that his days as a superhero are behind him, Loki’s brother will enlist the help of the Guardians of the Galaxy to find out what he wants to do with his life.

But although there are quite striking scenes that involve from a glance Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) in her capacity as ruler of new Asgard until what would be the first approach to the Russell Crowe’s Zeusperhaps the most relevant of this advance is the official presentation to Jane Foster as Thor. After all, after a bunch of leaks courtesy of toys, this trailer reveals what Natalie Portman’s version of the Goddess of Thunder will look like in the movie.

More about Marvel Studios

Without further ado you can watch the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder here:

And you can also check out the first poster for the movie below.

Thor: Love and Thunder was directed by Taika Waititi and will be released in July.