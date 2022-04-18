The God of Thunder is back! Thor: Love and Thunder releases its first trailer

Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), in which the God of Thunder is the main protagonist, finally released its long-awaited first trailer, after we last saw the character played by Chris Hemsworth at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

What happens in the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder?

After suffering a mental breakdown, after the events of Avengers: Infinity Warand after the defeat of Thanos, Thor decided to travel through space in the company of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

In the video of almost a minute and a half, we see a little of those adventures with Star-Llord (Chris Pratt), and company, as well as we appreciate the way in which Thor begins to resume the path of his life and as a hero.

We even see him do crossfit on an unknown planet, and little by little leave behind those extra kilos that made him look like the Big Lebowski.

However, the most revealing and interesting thing about the trailer is the first image of Jane Foster, the Asgardian’s ex-girlfriend and played by Natalie Portman, as the new Goddess of Thunder, since, as in the Marvel comic series, she will be the new bearer of Mjolnir, known as Mighty Thor.

When it premieres?

According to the film’s Twitter account, Thor: Love and Thunder It will hit theaters on July 8.

It should be noted that the film, directed by Taika Waititi and, as we already mentioned, starring Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt, will also feature the participation of Tessa Thompson, Russel Crowe, Matt Damon, Sam Neill and Christian Bale, as Korg. , the main antagonist of the film and of whom some images of his appearance are already circulating, after the new series of toys related to the feature film was revealed.

How was your eye? Before you go, check out these 14 plans with children for the rest of April.