The forceful response of Emma Watso – Revista Para Ti

The author of the Harry Potter saga was accused of transphobia for her posts on Twitter: what Emma Watson told her during her speech during the BAFTA awards.

During the last installment of the Bafta awards to the best of the cinema of 2021, the speech of Emma Watson went viral for a funny line he delivered during the ceremony. Prior to awarding the prize to Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)the presenter of the ceremony, rebel wilsonintroduced Watson with a bit of humor, to which Emma managed to respond very elegantly.

“Our next presenter is Emma Watson”said rebel wilson shortly before receiving the star of Harry Potter, and UN Ambassador for Women on stage to present the award. “She’s proud to call herself a feminist, but we all know she’s a witch”said Wilsonjoking with him role of Hermione and the famous “feminist witches”.

Anyway, it was the answer of Watson which went viral, who said: “I’m here for all the witches”. For many this may seem like a throwaway phrase, a quick and friendly response, but many people in Twitter gave it a particular meaning.

It turns out that the author of Harry Potter, JK Rowling, He was in the news again for his comments on issues related to the trans community. In this case, she was about Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill, which will make it easier for transgender people in the country to change the sex on their birth certificate. In the past week, the writer tweeted warning about “the likely negative consequences of this legislation for women and girls”.

The opinions of Rowling have been under scrutiny for years, with a series of tweets made from 2020 where he wrote “people who menstruate”, instead of writing “women”.

The controversy caused several members of the cast of Harry Potter -including Daniel Radcliffe Y Emma Watson– Issue public statements in support of the trans community and against the sayings of Rowling.

“Trans people are who they say they are and they deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they are not who they say they are”wrote Watson in Twitter after the author’s tweets. “I want my trans fans to know that I and many other people around the world see them, respect them and love them for who they are.”

