the failure of ‘Photoshop’ in their photos of Coachella

Every time a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family posts a photo on Instagram, the ‘Photoshop police’ get down to business, and the fact is that there are already many times that the sisters go overboard with digital retouching. This weekend, Kendall Jenner starred in one of the biggest ‘fails’ with this tool after posting some snapshots at Coachella.

The photo that has hallucinating the followers of Kendall Jenner is this one in which she appears posing with Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye (and which the fan accounts did not take long to echo). What has caught everyone’s attention the most? Kendall’s face, which many believe is nothing like her. She judges yourself.

On Reddit, Kendall’s fans are raving about this, leaving comments ranging from criticism of her Photoshop skills (“She doesn’t even look like herself, wtf. Please hire someone to edit your photos, Kendall,” says one user) to more hurtful messages (for example, “Kendall looks like an alien in a human mask).

And of course there are also tweets:

In addition to claiming that Kendall had edited her own face in the photo, some added that she also seemed to have done some modifications in Hailey’s.

“Hailey’s face is so messed up its dimensions are reminiscent of Tomb Raider in 1996,” one Reddit user wrote. “Kendall is there sporting a whole new face. I don’t know who the Barbie doll on the right is, but she at least she looks human.”

An alternative theory to the accusations that “this Coachella photo was definitely Photoshopped” is that Kendall and Hailey recently had very similar plastic surgery.

Kendall has not commented on these accusations, but in her defense we have to say that she has been very busy giving her all at Coachella, and that is that the party she organized with her brand of tequila on Friday night was a success. An event attended by her sister Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber, accompanied by Justin.

“Kylie was dancing with her best friend Stas [Karanikolaou] and he seemed happy to hang out with Kendall and her friends,” a source told Us Weekly of their appearance at Coachella, before adding that Justin and Hailey were “adorable” and non-stop showing their love.

On Saturday, Kendall posted a promotional photo for her 818 tequila brand posing topless (for the record, no one is claiming it was photoshopped):

