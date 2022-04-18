the couples that the actor had before Amber Heard

Winona Ryder and Kate Moss are in Johnny Depp’s love story. Photo: Getty Images

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are experiencing one of the most mediatic divorces in recent years in Hollywood, the actor will take the stand and talk about the problems he experienced during his relationship when he was married to the actress for more than a year.

the actor of “Pirates of the Caribbean”who for many years was the object of desire of thousands of women around the world, has been married twice, the last time with Amber Heardand was engaged on three occasions, including with Wynona Rider.

Lori Allison, first wife of Johnny Depp

The first wife of Johnny Depp it was a makeup artist called Lori Anne Allisonwhom he married when he was 20 years old, but the marriage only lasted two years and they ended up divorcing in 1985. The reasons why the couple decided to end their relationship are unknown.

Anne Allison introduced him to Nicolas Cagewho encouraged him to try his luck as an actor, and later Depp would appear in the horror classic “Nightmare on Hell Street”.

see more Lori Anne Allison “I feel bad for Johnny Depp having to go through this. He has such an enormous heart and deserves happiness in life. He has never raised a hand to me or been violent towards me. I wish him the best and hope that he can get back to doing what he loves soon.” pic.twitter.com/UUJOyQZtmc — ReemDepp – Johnny Depp Deserves Justice (@ReemDepp) December 11, 2020

Sherilyn Fenn

with the actress Sherilyn Fennwith whom he shared credits in “Nightmare on Hell Street”, was engaged, but it all ended after being together for three and a half years.

Jennifer Gray

Jennifer Grey, 80’s movie star “Dirty Dancing”was also engaged to Depp, but they were only together for a year.

Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder and Johnny Deep They went from a professional relationship to a sentimental one when they starred in “The Young Scissorhands” in 1990, and some time later the actors got engaged, it was so much the love that Depp had for his co-star that he took a tutu “Winona Forever” on her right arm, but the wedding never took place because the couple separated three years later.

Kate Moss

One of the most famous models in the world, she dated one of the most eligible bachelors, but their relationship only lasted four years.

vanessa paradis

with the french vanessa paradis It lasted 14 years and they had two children: Lily-Rose Melody Depp and John Christopher Depp III, but the problems that began in recent years ended up breaking the relationship and they decided to separate.

see more #JusticeForJohnnyDepp Labeled johnny depp from wife spreader, His ex-wife Vanessa paradis with whom he lived more than 10 years and praised him, who was always a good husband and a good country, never being aggressive with them!!! pic.twitter.com/9EvmXoKHoT — bibi advogada DO JOHNNY DEPP (@johnnydeppgabi) April 13, 2022

Amber Heard and her controversial trial

After separating from the mother of his two children, some time later Depp met Amber Heard in 2009, but they married in 2015, however, 15 months later the actress filed for divorce accusing the actor of abuse, a situation that triggered the trial that’s pitting them against each other, where Depp sued her for $50 million for libel and she’s countersuing him for $100 million.