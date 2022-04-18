The confirmed cast of the Margot Robbie film

“Barbie” is the new and first live-action film of the famous Mattel doll. The protagonist of this film will be nothing more and nothing less than the renowned actress Margot Robbie.

And it is that since it was confirmed that the “Harley Quinn” actress was going to produce and star in the film, fans have been wondering what the adapted version of Barbie’s world will look like.

Well, we have already seen enough animated films that are of the renowned and world famous doll. Some older and others more modern, among the cartoon versions are “Barbie: The Princess and the Commoner”, “Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus”, “Barbie in a Mermaid Adventure”, among many others.

The cast of the live-action “Barbie”

Another of the film’s great characters is Ken, Barbie’s usual boyfriend, who will be played by actor Ryan Gosling. Who has been nominated twice for the Oscar Awards.

After the iconic couple was confirmed, the actors who will appear in the new doll tape have also been known little by little.

Emmy-winning actresses America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon join the cast of “Barbie.” Also Marvel superhero Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) would be part of the cast, according to Variety.

On the other hand, one of the great stars of the Netflix series “Sex Education”, Emma Mackey, who plays Maeve Wiley in the aforementioned program, has also been confirmed.

However, the characters that the actors and actresses will play are still unknown.

Also, the film has been shrouded in mystery for the time being. Since we still do not know what plot will follow or how fanciful the tape will be. Well, in the animated versions of the doll there are fairies, mermaids, princesses, even Barbie lives where she goes to school.