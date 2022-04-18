The actress who would return from retirement for Fast and Furious 10

The interpreter has already accompanied Vin Diesel and the rest of the cast in other Fast and Furious entries. She would return for the next installment of the saga!

We recently learned that the saga Fast and furious will add new names for its tenth installment. Vin Diesel Greetings to Brie Larson welcoming her with open arms to the family in the same way that Jason Momoa will personify one of the new antagonists against whom the tough Dominic Toretto will have to fight. These are not the only additions!

fast and furious 10 I could count on the return of Eve Mendes in the role of Mónica Fuentes, whom we previously saw in the second entry of the franchise released in 2003 and also in Fast and Furious 5in Control 2011. At first we see her as an infiltrated agent in a drug organization who is rescued by Brian O’Conner. She then informs Hobbs in a cameo that Letty is alive.

The return of an actress

The race of Eve Mendes gained notoriety thanks to Training day. Her credits include titles like Double Deadly Impact, 2 Fast 2 Furious, El Mexicano, Hitch: Seduction Specialist, Ghost Rider, Educating Mom, Holy Motors and the most recent Lost River 2014. It is clear that she has been away from the industry for a while and Fast and furious It is the perfect opportunity for return.

However, it is necessary to take into account some statements of Eve Mendes of 2019 if we consider the possibility that it will return to Fast and furious. Back then, the actress said that she had “lost ambition” for her film career and that she was dedicated to spending as much time as possible with the two daughters she shares with actor Ryan Gosling.

Vin Diesel wants the latest movies Fast and furious be an event to remember and that is why it intends to bring together as many stars as possible such as Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, Daniela Melchior, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang and Ludacris. We can also expect to see the returns of John Cena, Kurt Russell, Jason Statham and Charlize Theron.