that’s why he does it together with his human

Leo is a Cavabichon, which is a cross between a Bichon Frisé and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Cali Gorsuch, on the other hand, is his human.

She loves to sing and, over time, he too has been carried away by this passion. While she intones the words of Coldplay, Ariana Grande or Alicia Keys, Leo begins to howl following the rhythm and thus giving life to hilarious curtains, whose cheerfulness is amplified by the spontaneous and contagious laughter of Cali, especially in the pieces in which Leo it is particularly accurate.

Some of their videos in recent months have surpassed 200,000 views. One of these, in particular, portrays Cali trying in vain to sing Almost is Never Enough by Ariana Grande as Leo intrudes: it has reached 22 million likes on Tik Tok and has been viewed more than 14,000 times on Instagram.

But why does Leo behave like this when his human starts singing? We asked David Morettini, dog trainer and member of Kodami’s scientific committee. “Looking at the videos of Cali and Leo it seems clear that this is an activity that the girl often does and, above all, with pleasure – explains the expert – Our dogs are very skilled in understanding our emotions and align themselves with us. in a sort of osmosis ».

The meaning of the howl

Dogs are social animals, this means that for their species it is extremely important to have good communication tools available that allow them to understand each other with their fellow men. Precisely for this reason, during their evolutionary path, they have maintained some ancestral behaviors, strongly linked to the past in common with the wolf, such as the howling.

In everyday life, however, dogs no longer need to howl to summon a group of conspecifics or as a warning sign of a threat to the lair. Yet some individuals continue to do so, especially when they await the return of their human, when they hear the arrival of an ambulance, the sound of bells, a known jingle or, as in Leo’s case, when it is activated by the related musical frequencies. even to the positive emotions of his human.

«The result we see in the videos is a pleasant moment of sharing that amuses both – explains Morettini – Over time it is also possible that the game becomes a real ritual, for which the dog will put itself in the “singing” mode even before the song begins, because it has learned to predict what is about to happen ».

This particular behavior is especially common in small dogs such as Pomeranian Poodles and Volpins, while it is more difficult for it to be proposed by Terrier-type dogs or by Molossers. “At the base of Leo’s behavior there is certainly a good dose of affiliative motivation – explains Morettini – We can say that the frequencies of the music and the fun of Cali evoke in him the desire to reaffirm their union“.

The effects of music on dogs

The images of Leo howling to the music of his pet mate are not the first to become popular on the web. A few years ago it was quite common to come across numerous videos depicting dogs, especially belonging to some breeds particularly suited for vocalizations, such as the Siberian Huskies, intent on howling at the sound of the piano.

To date, science has not yet found a single answer for these behaviors but it seems plausible to think that it is one spontaneous reaction to frequencies that most closely resemble those of one’s own voice. When the dog hears sounds similar to his howl in an ambulance siren or the sound of bells, in a certain sense it is as if he were adding himself to the “group”, probably evoking the most ancestral thing in the howling. .

In recent years, however, the curiosity towards the relationship of dogs with music has increased rapidly and in fact numerous research teams from all over the world have dedicated themselves to many aspects related to this theme.

An interesting study published in 2020 and conducted by researchers from the University of New England, Australia, found, for example, a decrease in stress in dogs who lived in enriched environments, from the sound point of view, with pieces of classic music.

A study conducted by the University of Glasgow, on the other hand, has shown how there is an increase in cortisol (the hormone symbolizing stress), in dogs that listen to Soft Rock, compared to those who are made to listen to Reggae or Pop. . Also, at times when the environment was enriched with music, regardless of gender, dogs tended to spend more time lying down rather than standing.

Especially in the case of classical music, music therapy has been shown several times to promote important improvements for the welfare of animals. According to the researchers, however, it is essential to further investigate this issue, to understand in more detail the reasons behind the bond of dogs with music and, therefore, to be able to exploit all the physiological and psychological benefits of possible interventions.