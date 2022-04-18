Tamaulipas had a mustang festival: there were more than 150 cars – El Sol de Tampico

If you are passionate about vehicles of motor, especially the Mustang, on April 17 the Reynosa Mustang Fest 2022 was held in the border city of Tamaulipas.

150 vehicles of this brand participated in the event which took place on the grounds of the Sports Center of the Tamaulipas municipality of Reynosastarting at 9:00 a.m.

PARTICIPATION FROM MODEL 64

From the 1964 to the 2022 models, they were exhibited on this day in which hundreds of families attended to learn more about these two-door giants, produced by the American manufacturer. Ford Motor Company.

So the mighty sports car had its festival in Reynosa, TamaulipasIt is important to mention that this unit debuted in 1964 with a price of 2,368 dollars, with estimated annual sales of 100,000 units.

58 YEARS AGO THE FIRST MUSTANG WAS SOLD

The president of the Mustang Racing Club Reynosa, Samuel Ibáñez, shared that this event was held on the occasion of the first sale of the 1964 model vehicle, which took place 58 years ago.

Additionally, 1/4 mile drag races were held at the Reynosa racetrack. An event organized in coordination with the National Confederation of Automobiles and municipal authorities.

In addition to the car exhibition and the discovery of the same, a series of contests and racing activities were carried out, as well as a drift show, in addition, awards and badges of the event were provided.

THE MUSTANG IS AN ICON OF CINEMA

The mustang He is also credited with inspiring the coupe designs of the Toyota Celica and Ford Capri cars, both of which were imported into USA. East auto It has been an icon since its arrival for various sectors.

In the Hollywood film industry, he has shone in films such as: “The Princess Diaries”, starring Anne Hathaway, who drives a 1966 model; Sylvester Stallone in the movie “Lock Up” fixes a red 1965 Coupe, models have also appeared in “James Bond”, “Transformers”, “Fast and Furious”, “I am a legend”, “Need for Speed” and more films .