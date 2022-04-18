‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbor was kicked in the face by Denzel Washington

David Harbor was able to check off an important item on his bucket list when he filmed the equalizer with Denzel Washington. Not long before being cast in the hit Netflix series. Strange things, Harbor was living his version of the Hollywood dream. This included being kicked in the face by Washington for a critical action scene. Here’s more about it backstory, how Harbor called it a “childhood dream,” and what could be next for Harbor in season four of Strange things.

Denzel Washington is one of the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood.

Anyone who was a fan of hospital drama. Saint in another place in the mid-’80s you probably knew that Washington was a star in the making. After playing Dr. Philip Chandler for more than 100 episodes on the popular NBC series, the Mount Vernon, New York native seamlessly turned the roles around.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker