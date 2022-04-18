‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbor was kicked in the face by Denzel Washington

David Harbor was able to check off an important item on his bucket list when he filmed the equalizer with Denzel Washington. Not long before being cast in the hit Netflix series. Strange things, Harbor was living his version of the Hollywood dream. This included being kicked in the face by Washington for a critical action scene. Here’s more about it backstory, how Harbor called it a “childhood dream,” and what could be next for Harbor in season four of Strange things.

Denzel Washington is one of the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood.

Anyone who was a fan of hospital drama. Saint in another place in the mid-’80s you probably knew that Washington was a star in the making. After playing Dr. Philip Chandler for more than 100 episodes on the popular NBC series, the Mount Vernon, New York native seamlessly turned the roles around.

Washington earned the first of nine Academy Award nominations for his role as a South African activist in cry freedom. She then cemented her star status in 1989 with her Oscar-winning role in the Civil War drama. Glory. Since his acclaimed performance in Spike Lee’s malcolm x to a series of popular ’90s action thrillers, Washington became a Hollywood icon just as Harbor first considered an acting career.

Even with Washington being more selective over the last decade, his IMDb page remains diverse. Washington’s transition from television to film was also remarkably similar to that of Will Smith, the Oscar-winning actor who caused a firestorm by slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

As The Hollywood Reporter explained, Washington prayed with Smith (and Tyler Perry) and helped defuse the situation. Although he will not speak publicly about what he said to Smith, he remains adamant in his support of the king richard star after the incident.

David Harbor agreed to let Denzel Washington kick him in the face

Washington made a name for himself playing intense and gritty dramatic roles. But he has also become a true action star. For the 2014 action thriller the equalizerWashington reteamed with director Antoine Fuqua, who guided him to an Oscar for Best Actor for Training Day in 2001.

Seeking to ensure the authenticity of key action sequences, Fuqua wasn’t entirely happy about letting stuntmen do the work, either. According to the New York Daily News, Fuqua asked Harbor if he would let Washington kick him in the face.

Despite initial misgivings, Harbor relented. “At first it was like, wow, ‘I’m getting kicked in the face, until you remember it’s been a childhood dream for Denzel Washington to kick me in the face,” he said. Strange things explained the star.

While the kick was originally intended to be a soft kick that would be sped up in production, Harbor describes it as more of a full Washington kick. But the 47-year-old actor doesn’t seem to regret it. Not much later the equalizerHarbor acknowledged that his career had bounced back considerably, a trend that improved dramatically after the success of Strange things.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Will Set the Stage for the Finale

Inside a packed IMDb page, Harbor’s role as Jim Hopper in the retrospective series Strange things is still a standout. The series has been one of Netflix’s most popular shows since it debuted in 2016. And Harbor has earned two Emmy nominations in the process. After the show’s two-and-a-half-year hiatus, Harbor will finally return to the screen this Memorial Day weekend for season four volume one.

The fourth season will also be very different from the previous ones. Not only will it include a complete change of scenery, but Netflix will only release the first five episodes of season four on May 27. Audiences will have time to chew on the leaked theories before volume two premieres on July 1. Harbor’s character also appears to start season four in a Russian prison, leaving audiences completely in the dark as to what else might happen.

The reason for the delay and the unusual release schedule? As showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer detailed in a letter to Strange things fans, it took almost two years to film the fourth season, which incorporates a surprisingly large script of more than 800 pages. The letter also explains that the fifth season will be the definitive finale of the series, although the premiere date is a total mystery. However, given how quickly the Duffers’ letter went viral, it seems there’s still a lot of appetite for it. Strange things universe.

