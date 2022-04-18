Sofía Vergara surprised her fans with a sensual #TBT

The more than 25 million followers that Sofía Vergara has on her Instagram account enjoyed an emotional and sensual TBTin which the famous Hollywood actress is seen posing for a lens in a paradisiacal place with a very tight bikini that made more than one sigh.

Everything seems to indicate that this video is part of an advertising campaign that Vergara recorded in her time as a model, the same ones that catapulted her to fame in our country, because it should be remembered that in addition to her great attitude, this has been a versatile artist who did not She has only stood out as an actress, she has also done so in parallels and as a presenter.

Some emojis of palm trees and suns accompanied the publication, but it was not the only thing, because her fans took the opportunity to leave her a large number of messages, among which phrases such as: “You are just as beautiful, you have always been beautiful”.

You are a queen; beautifull; spectacular; you have a beautiful face; you always look spectacular; among other comments

It should be noted that the beautiful actress, these days, stands out as one of the presenters of one of the reality shows with the largest audience in the United States, and her success in it has been so great that since 2020 she has been part of the list that judge the talent of Americans.

Lately she has been seen playing this role more, since that of an actress has slowed down after her renowned participation in Modern Family, a role that gave her the opportunity to win several awards, among which the People’s Choice Awards for Favorite Comedy in television, and a Screen Actor Guild in 2013.

The 49-year-old from Barranquilla is currently at home with Joe Manganiello, a well-known Hollywood actor, especially performing action roles on the big screen. and with whom he is seen very often on social networks spending time in different destinations and making different plans as a couple and as a family.

