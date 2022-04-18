Shaq O’Neal warns Will Smith: Don’t let your wife speak for you

Midtime Editorial

Although a month has passed since Will Smith hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, everyone has things to say and Shaquille O’Nealthe NBA legend, addressed the issue on his weekly podcast called The Big Accountability, giving a “life advice” to the actor who won the gold statuette for Best Actor for his role in the film king richardwhich is about the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

“I’m never going to say that I was wrong to punch Brad Miller, you’ll never hear me say that. It happened and we moved on, that’s how it should be,” he said at the beginning. Shaq, remembering one of his most controversial moments in the NBA when he caught blows in the middle of the court with a former player of the Chicago Bulls.

Putting that as background, O’Neal addressed Will Smith through the microphone and gave him advice to avoid being “ridiculous” in the public eye: “Never allow your wife or anyone else to speak on your behalf”.

And it is that Jada Pinkett Smith has left her husband in a very bad light after her incorrect reaction at the Oscars gala when comedian Chris Rock made fun of the appearance of the also actress for her cut to rapture, this because she suffers from a disease called alopecia that causes uncontrollable hair loss.

“He exaggerated in his reaction” Y “I don’t need my husband to defend me” are only two of more controversial comments that Jada has made about Will Smithwho was banned for the next 10 years at the Oscars and is also rumored to have been vetoed by production houses on the man who rose to fame as the Prince of Rap in the ’90s.

This Hollywood couple has been one of the most scandalous in recent years for the confessed infidelities of Jada Pinkett with a rapper much younger than her, which gave rise to countless jokes and memes against Will Smith, who is said to suffer “psychological abuse” of your partner.

Recently a video emerged that feeds the theory the control she exerts over him. as Jada films Will to expose him as a “jealous” man because supposedly the actor lives uncomfortable with the affair that Pinkett had with the late musician Tupac Shakur. Annoyed, the protagonist of Men in Black tells him not to record it without his consent to display it on social media, to which she replied as “crybaby” and that his “nonsense” has fed up.

