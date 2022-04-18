Shakira, it’s been five years

The talented and beloved Colombian singer Shakira in these hours is back in the spotlight. Fans don’t believe it.

The beautiful and sensual star of the song in the last few hours is getting a lot of chatter. Fans of her have been waiting for a long time, the news has them in great agitation.

With over one hundred twenty-five million copies of his albums soldthe artist is definitely one of darlings of the world audience. A resounding success that he has achieved every corner of the five continentsthat’s why the news just arrived is causing a huge uproar.

Considered among the leading exponents of Latin popShakira began to be passionate about music as a child in the streets of his hometown. Born in Barranquilla, in Colombia, on February 2, 1977, when he was only five years old, he showed amazing results skills in dance, so he saw fit to propose himself around a series of competitions thanks to which he immediately gained some popularity. She was only eight when she wrote her first real song, “Tus Gafas Oscuras“, Which would prove to be the stepping stone towards an unstoppable climb.

From dance to microphone the step was shortbut the definitive turning point has come in 2001 when it launched on the market “Laundry Service”his first record in English that projected his fame beyond the borders of South America. Today she can rightfully be considered one of the most popular pop stars of the last quarter of a century, thanks to an incredible series of super-hits that made an entire generation dream. “Waka Waka”, “Whenever, Wherever” and “Cant’t Remember To Forget You” these are just some of the titles that made her famous, but the list is still very long. However, her latest album “El Dorado” dates back to 2017, so what is happening is making a lot of noise.

It is recently the news that the star has finally decided to return to the stage, and for the occasion he chose to do it together with his Puerto Rican colleague Rauw Alejandro. The two recorded the single as a couple “Te Felicito”, which will be published on April 22. We can’t wait to hear it, for millions of fans around the world it is certainly a very welcome gift.