Selena Quintanilla: Oscar-nominated film in which she acted with Johnny Depp and Marlon Brando

A year before she was murdered by Yolanda Saldívar, Selena Quintanilla He participated in a film nominated for the Oscar Awards, in which he shared credits with Marlon Brando and Johnny Depp.

Said tape is “Don Juan DeMarco”, which was released a week after the so-called “Queen of Tex-Mex” lost her life at the hands of her supposed friend and president of her fan club.

What character was Selena Quintanilla in “Don Juan DeMarco”?

In the credits of the film, nominated for an Oscar in 1996 in the “best song” category, the character of the interpreter of “Como la flor” appears simply as “Singer”; however, she stood out with the great voice that she had.

Selena Quintanilla had two appearances in “Don Juan DeMarco”. In the first he appears singing the song “El toro relaxed”, in which he made a great falsetto, in a bar where Johnny Depp arrived with a woman, with whom he had sex minutes before, who would see her husband in said place. .

In another scene, the deceased singer appears performing the song “Don’t love me so much” accompanied by the Mariachi Sol de México; in this one, she comes down from the stage and approaches Marlon Brando.

This was the only time that the Texan appeared in a movie, although it was not the only time that she acted, since she did it in her video clips.

Will they release Selena’s album 27 years after her death?

In mid-March it was announced that a new album by Selena Quintanilla, who was murdered on March 31, 1995, will probably go on sale this month.

The album, with thirteen songs recorded by the artist, has new arrangements by her brother AB Quintanilla, explained Abraham Quintanilla, father of the singer, in an interview with Latin Groove News.

Instagram @selenaquintanillaperez____

One of the songs was recorded by Selena when she was 13, but her brother digitally updated her voice to sound like it did just before her death, Quintanilla said.

Not only is the music new, but also “the arrangements are completely new”, which will give a very modern touch to the music of Selena Quintanilla, who was murdered when she was 23 years old and days before the movie in which she was released was released. shared credits with Johnny Depp and Marlon Brando.