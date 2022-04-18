Sebastián Córdova, Santiago Giménez and Marcelo Flores will ‘parade’ to try to reach Qatar 2022

The plan within the Mexican National Team is a concentration with 30 players after the game against Guatemala to evaluate the last players who can reach the World Cup

A parade of names have passed through the pen of Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino and his coaching staff, for an upcoming concentration of the Mexican team of more than 30 footballers from which candidates can come out to reach the final list for Qatar 2022.

The above will be with a view to friendly matches and the Nations League in the United States, between the months of May and June.

players like Marcelo Flores, Sebastian Cordova, Santiago GimenezEduardo Aguirre, Uriel Antuna, Israel Reyes, Julián Araujo, Luis Olivas and Érick Lira, are some of the names that have been managing in the tricolor with a view to the concentration of a month, with a squad of around 35 players.

In May and June, after the April 27 game of the Mexican team against Guatemala, the tricolor will concentrate to face their friendlies with Nigeria, on May 28, in addition to those with Uruguay and Ecuador, on June 3 and 5, and the start of the Nations League against Suriname and Jamaica, on June 11 and June 14th.

The concentration is scheduled to begin after the first half of May, at the High Performance Center (CAR).

The plan within the Mexican National Team is a concentration with 30 players after the game against Guatemala to evaluate the last players who can reach the World Cup. ESPN

The plan contemplated within the Mexican team includes the consideration of Gerardo Martino by soccer players under 23 years of age, who will participate with the Mexican Under-23 National Team in the Maurice Ravello Tournament, which will be played from May 29 to June 12.

Likewise, we must wait to know the plans of the ‘Dad’ with the ‘Europeans’, since ESPN He is aware that the national coach would be thinking of them only for the most important matches of the tricolor before Qatar 2022, among which are Uruguay and Ecuador, because they are FIFA dates.