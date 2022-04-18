scientific disobedience. By Kristin Suleng (@KSuleng) #OpinionVP

“What a great thing science is, when it doesn’t attack religion!” Praising obedient science is older than the quote, which you will find in the mouth of the King of Naples addressed to the astronomical passages of Prince Fabrizio Corbera, if you resist the first pages of the forensic anecdote of the Salina’s gloomy garden in the leopard. Something similar, extrapolated to the world of multinationals, some financiers must have thought when Peter Kalmusbetter known for his climate activism than as a NASA scientist, and some of his colleagues were arrested a few days ago for chaining themselves to the doors of the JP Morgan Chase bank in Los Angeles.

The gesture, a performance Organized with a rundown, like any contemporary protest, it intended to support the rebellion of global science that cries out against the tiredness of issuing the umpteenth reports of thousands of pages of the IPPC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), which nobody has time to read , and to hold climate summits or COPs, which are used for little more than minimum agreements, labeling oneself as a citizen of the blue or green zone and giving the selfie with Leonardo Dicaprio. The Cañí version of the movement, called Scientific Rebellion to denounce the “climate inaction” of politics, blushed the Congress of Deputies before the Castilian Passion Week, not because it made the deputies and deputies blush, but that dyed it red in plan peanut anti-bullfighting, that here the tie for the green already had its antecedent with the Baroness Thyssen in defense of the trees of the Paseo del Prado.

The scientific rebels shout that “the science of climate change is not listened to”, a success that ignores the deficit of empathy that science in general historically arouses in third parties. Or is it that no one remembers that just 30 years ago Galileo Rehabilitation came to the sentence for defending the heliocentric theory? The father of modern science had no other alternative than retraction and house arrest, although he did not prevent him from contributing powerfully to scientific advance. Almost four centuries later, the gap is no longer between science and religion, but between science and politics.

In developed democracies, earth scientists today seek to assert their science through a change of register, abandoning the scientific language of the stripes from blue to red by the activist discourse of organizations such as Extinction Rebellion, in favor of climate disobedience and of reusing messages based on alarm, against the way of denialism Light of “false positive climate messages”, trying the inverse of May 68, that the beach does not end up covering the cobblestones due to the melting of the poles.

Claims of this caliber are never new. Before the pandemic made the mantra “life at the center of everything” fashionable, environmentalists charlie gardner Y Claire Wordley They urged scientists in 2019 to join civil disobedience movements to act on science’s warnings for humanity and tackle an unprecedented climate crisis. The call for scientific disobedience received criticism for other less uncomfortable options, for example, the push for scientific research more closely related to the Sustainable Development Goals in collaboration with social scientists and humanists, and with non-academic stakeholders, to identify alternative future scenarios based on various human values ​​and goals, that is, what environmental science has always been trying to do.

For the sake of political change in the climate, much is said these days that it is inescapable that scientists and environmentalists go together in rebellion. “Science without activism is powerless and activism without science has no precision in its claims”, he maintains. Ferdinand Valladares, director of the Ecology and Global Change group of the National Museum of Natural Sciences, winner of the Rey Jaime I awards and participant in the protest. The same was said by a group of biologists from the University of Aberdeen (Scotland) of a 2019 study that suggested that activism and civil disobedience are helping to communicate the science of climate change: “Science without activism is powerless to enact climate change , but activism without science cannot drive change where it is needed. Both science and activism are necessary for great social change. The student movements are giving scientists hope that political and economic changes will take place.”

Environmental sciences and conservationism have walked together for years to advance the knowledge of nature, its evolution and the effects of human action on it. Appealing to this union as a novelty does not make sense to politicize personal brands, instead, pointing out that some voices weigh more than others in making decisions that concern the future of our species on the planet through civil disobedience constitutes one more claim than legitimate to which it is improper to throw darts. Although it is no less true that science must always attend to the red lines that the environmentalist discourse marks when these movements appeal to a general guilt of society for the climate emergency, when the culture of guilt should have been extinguished in favor of culture of responsibility by separating the scientific method from the belief system.

In times of cosmopolitan constitutionalism, always threatened by the interests of power, as we suffer in the current war for energy that shakes Europe, the international law of human rights materializes, as pointed out by the jurist Xavier de Lucas in his magnificent book Say No. The imperative of disobediencein the objectives of the 2030 Agenda, starting with the global fight against the climate emergency: “Dance as a fight in a pas de deux that lives and expands (pas de plusieurs) as fighting joyfully with others, not against others. That joyous struggle is the noblest meaning of civic protest, of civil disobedience”.