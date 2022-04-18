Schindler’s secretary dies

JERUSALEM (AP) — Mimi Reinhard, Oskar Schindler’s office secretary who typed the list of Jewish people he saved from extermination in Nazi Germany, has died in Israel. She was 107 years old.

She died early on Friday the 8th and was buried the following Sunday in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, her son Sasha Weitman said.

She was one of 1,200 Jews saved by German businessman Schindler after he bribed Nazi authorities to allow him to keep them as workers in his factories. The events are recounted in the 1993 film “Schindler’s List” by Steven Spielberg.

Reinhard was born in Vienna in 1915, as Carmen Koppel. She moved to Krakow before the outbreak of World War II. After Nazi Germany invaded Poland in 1939, she was confined to the Krakow ghetto before being sent to the nearby Plaszow concentration camp in 1942.

Her shorthand skills led her to work in the camp administrative office, where, two years later, she was ordered to type the list of Jews to be transferred to Schindler’s munitions factory.

“I didn’t know that list was such an important thing,” he told a representative of Yad Vashem, the official Israeli institution formed in memory of Holocaust victims, in 2008. “First of all, I got the list of those who were already with Schindler, in Krakow, in his factory. I had to put them on the list.” He later put his name and that of two friends.

In the Brünnlitz labor camp, where the Schindler factory was located, she worked in the employer’s office. However, she had little personal contact with him.